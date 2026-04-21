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    Wildfire Suppression Operations

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia National Guard supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Waycross, Georgia, April 24, 2026. (Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Robert Kirkham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004023
    VIRIN: 260424-D-A3588-6277
    Filename: DOD_111655616
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wildfire Suppression Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    wildfires
    National Guard
    GNGWF0426

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