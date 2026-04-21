Wildfire Suppression Operations

Georgia National Guard supporting wildfire suppression efforts in Waycross, Georgia, April 24, 2026. (Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Robert Kirkham)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004023
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-A3588-6277
|Filename:
|DOD_111655616
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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