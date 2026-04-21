Balikatan 2026: Bilateral U.S. and Philippine Army EOD and CBRN Training (Reel)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the 45th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, 110th CBRN Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, conduct bilateral EOD and CBRN training with the Philippine Army as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, Apr. 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004021
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-MH953-3070
|Filename:
|DOD_111655583
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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