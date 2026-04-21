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    Balikatan 2026: Bilateral U.S. and Philippine Army EOD and CBRN Training (Reel)

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 74th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the 45th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, 110th CBRN Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, conduct bilateral EOD and CBRN training with the Philippine Army as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, Apr. 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004021
    VIRIN: 260420-A-MH953-3070
    Filename: DOD_111655583
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Bilateral U.S. and Philippine Army EOD and CBRN Training (Reel), by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
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    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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