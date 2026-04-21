U.S. Army divers assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conduct training about hydrographic survey equipment with divers from the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Philippine Army, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Dingalan Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004018
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-LG865-4776
|PIN:
|000003
|Filename:
|DOD_111655542
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 569th Dive detachment trains Philippine Army Special Forces divers, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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