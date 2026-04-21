Balikatan 2026: 569th Dive detachment trains Philippine Army Special Forces divers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army divers assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conduct training about hydrographic survey equipment with divers from the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Philippine Army, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Dingalan Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.