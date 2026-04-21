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    Interview: US Army Sgt. Caesar Diaz discusses sharpening IED detection, threat mitigation skills during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Caesar Diaz, an explosive ordnance disposal noncommissioned officer assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company, 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, speaks on instructing U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), during African Lion 26 improvised explosive device detection and disposal training at Camp Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 21, 2026. The training built foundational proficiency in detecting, identifying and mitigating IED threats, equipping combat engineers with the awareness and response skills necessary to protect friendly forces and maintain freedom of movement in contested environments.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 06:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1004016
    VIRIN: 260421-N-MW880-8208
    Filename: DOD_111655473
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, Interview: US Army Sgt. Caesar Diaz discusses sharpening IED detection, threat mitigation skills during African Lion 26, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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