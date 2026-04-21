Interview: US Army Sgt. Caesar Diaz discusses sharpening IED detection, threat mitigation skills during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Caesar Diaz, an explosive ordnance disposal noncommissioned officer assigned to the 734th Explosive Ordnance Company, 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, speaks on instructing U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), during African Lion 26 improvised explosive device detection and disposal training at Camp Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 21, 2026. The training built foundational proficiency in detecting, identifying and mitigating IED threats, equipping combat engineers with the awareness and response skills necessary to protect friendly forces and maintain freedom of movement in contested environments.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)