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    Interview: US Army Sgt. 1st Class Gary Packer discusses African Lion 26 academics

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gary Packer, an African Lion 26 noncommissioned officer development course senior instructor assigned to 640th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Utah Army National Guard, speaks about the academics portion of AL26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 20, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 06:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1004015
    VIRIN: 260420-F-UM994-3862
    Filename: DOD_111655470
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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