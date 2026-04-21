Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25th Infantry Division Signal Conducts Radio Check with Armed Forces of the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct radio checks with Philippine soldiers as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Prior to the Counter Landing Live-Fire Exercise, the U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines signal teams conducted communication checks to ensure all parties can communicate reliably. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)