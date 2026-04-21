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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25th Infantry Division Signal Conducts Radio Check with Armed Forces of the Philippines

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct radio checks with Philippine soldiers as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Prior to the Counter Landing Live-Fire Exercise, the U.S. Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines signal teams conducted communication checks to ensure all parties can communicate reliably. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004014
    VIRIN: 260423-A-AQ215-8913
    Filename: DOD_111655469
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: 25th Infantry Division Signal Conducts Radio Check with Armed Forces of the Philippines, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Phillippines
    Balikatan
    Tropic Lighting
    25thID
    FriendsPartnerAllies
    BK26

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