Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: US, Philippine service members cooperative health engagements in San Vicente

U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members conduct a cooperative health engagement as a part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004012
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-XY116-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111655449
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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