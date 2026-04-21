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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: US, Philippine service members cooperative health engagements in San Vicente

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members conduct a cooperative health engagement as a part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Needham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004012
    VIRIN: 260422-M-XY116-1002
    Filename: DOD_111655449
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: US, Philippine service members cooperative health engagements in San Vicente, by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
    BK
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 2026

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