B-roll: US service members participate in multinational battle drill rehearsal during African Lion 26

U.S. and multinational service members conduct a battle drill rehearsal during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 21, 2026. The rehearsal enhanced readiness among participating forces by refining tactics, techniques, and procedures while strengthening the ability to operate as a unified, combat-credible force.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004010
|VIRIN:
|260423-D-A0963-5017
|Filename:
|DOD_111655447
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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