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    Balikatan 2026: 569th Dive detachment trains Philippine Army Special Forces divers

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army divers assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, conduct training about hydrographic survey equipment with divers from the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Philippine Army, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Dingalan Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004004
    VIRIN: 260419-A-LG865-4770
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111655396
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 569th Dive detachment trains Philippine Army Special Forces divers, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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