Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Anzac Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Australian, New Zealand, Turkey, and Philippine ambassadors, representatives, service members, and civilians gather as part of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Anzac Day marks the landing on the shores of Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian and New Zealand personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)