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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Anzac Day

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Australian, New Zealand, Turkey, and Philippine ambassadors, representatives, service members, and civilians gather as part of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Manila, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Anzac Day marks the landing on the shores of Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian and New Zealand personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 05:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004001
    VIRIN: 260425-M-EH070-1001
    Filename: DOD_111655393
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Anzac Day, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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