U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems rapid insertion as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
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|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 03:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004000
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-AQ215-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111655392
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Balikatan 2026 Reel: U.S. Soldiers and Airmen conduct HIRAIN Operations, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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