Balikatan 2026 Reel: U.S. Soldiers and Airmen conduct HIRAIN Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems rapid insertion as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)



["Lionheart" by Jake Ridley is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]