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    Balikatan 2026 Reel: U.S. Soldiers and Airmen conduct HIRAIN Operations

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems rapid insertion as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    ["Lionheart" by Jake Ridley is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 03:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004000
    VIRIN: 260424-A-AQ215-1006
    Filename: DOD_111655392
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026 Reel: U.S. Soldiers and Airmen conduct HIRAIN Operations, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    BK 2026, FriendsPartnersAllies, HIRAIN, Philippines, Interoperability, Balikatan

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