Fort McCoy Garrison leadership hold April 2026 town hall meetings for installation workforce, Part 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speak to installation workforce members April 23, 2026, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The leaders provided updates on numerous subjects and programs as a matter of transparency for installation members. Town hall meetings are a regular communications venue to keep post members informed on all ongoing activities. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)