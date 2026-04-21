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    Fort McCoy Garrison leadership hold April 2026 town hall meetings for installation workforce, Part 1

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Leaders of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speak to installation workforce members April 23, 2026, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The leaders provided updates on numerous subjects and programs as a matter of transparency for installation members. Town hall meetings are a regular communications venue to keep post members informed on all ongoing activities. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 23:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003994
    VIRIN: 260424-A-OK556-5170
    Filename: DOD_111655378
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

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    IMCOM, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, leadership communications

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