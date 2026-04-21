Fort McCoy Garrison leadership hold April 2026 town hall meetings for installation workforce, Part 1

Leaders of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy speak to installation workforce members April 23, 2026, during a town hall meeting in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The leaders provided updates on numerous subjects and programs as a matter of transparency for installation members. Town hall meetings are a regular communications venue to keep post members informed on all ongoing activities. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 23:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003994
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-OK556-5170
|Filename:
|DOD_111655378
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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