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    Watershed management biologist discusses 2026 fish surveys at Fort McCoy

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Watershed Management Biologist Derek Maki with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands discusses completing fish surveys April 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Maki discusses how the surveys help manage fisheries at the installation and more every year. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 23:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003993
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OK556-9998
    Filename: DOD_111655377
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Watershed management biologist discusses 2026 fish surveys at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, natural resources Management

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