Watershed Management Biologist Derek Maki with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands discusses completing fish surveys April 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Maki discusses how the surveys help manage fisheries at the installation and more every year. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 23:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003993
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-OK556-9998
|Filename:
|DOD_111655377
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Watershed management biologist discusses 2026 fish surveys at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.