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    2026 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Observance Opening Ceremony, Part 1

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a video clip of the opening of Fort McCoy's 2026 Arbor Day Observance on April 24, 2026, next to building 102 at the installation. Hear Forestry Technician Tim Parry give opening remarks followed by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheila Baez Ramirez providing more discussion, and cheers, for Arbor Day. According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854. The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska. On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872. The tradition spread quickly. Within 20 years, Arbor Day had reached a large swath of the nation and was celebrated in every state except for Delaware. It wasn’t until 1970, however, that Arbor Day became recognized nationwide, thanks to President Richard Nixon. This move was in line with other environmentally friendly actions taken by Nixon in the 1970s, including the passing of the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Protection Act, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 22:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003991
    VIRIN: 260424-A-OK556-3637
    Filename: DOD_111655374
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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