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    NAVY LCAC Delivers FEMA Generators to Saipan for USACE

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    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) delivers FEMA generators to Saipan. The Generators are being utilized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) as they work with their contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003988
    VIRIN: 260425-D-A1410-5191
    Filename: DOD_111655334
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, NAVY LCAC Delivers FEMA Generators to Saipan for USACE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    air cushion (LCAC)
    disaster response
    Landing craft
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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