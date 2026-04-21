NAVY LCAC Delivers FEMA Generators to Saipan for USACE

A Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) delivers FEMA generators to Saipan. The Generators are being utilized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) as they work with their contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003988
|VIRIN:
|260425-D-A1410-5191
|Filename:
|DOD_111655334
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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