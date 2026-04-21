NAVY LCAC Delivers FEMA Generators to Saipan for USACE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) delivers FEMA generators to Saipan. The Generators are being utilized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) as they work with their contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.