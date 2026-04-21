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    Soldiers conduct medical evacuation training during CENTAM Guardian 26

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    CHALATENANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Baker 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, load a simulated casualty during a hot load training exercise as a part of CENTAM Guardian 26 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26 is an annual, multinational exercise that brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States to ensure seamless interoperability in times of crisis. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003979
    VIRIN: 260417-A-HP190-1001
    Filename: DOD_111655163
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CHALATENANGO, SV

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    This work, Soldiers conduct medical evacuation training during CENTAM Guardian 26, by SSG Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CENTAM GUARDIAN 2026, CG26, El Salvador, CENTAM, Partnership, Interoperability, Security, CASEVAC

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