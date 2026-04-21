Soldiers conduct medical evacuation training during CENTAM Guardian 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, load a simulated casualty during a hot load training exercise as a part of CENTAM Guardian 26 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26 is an annual, multinational exercise that brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States to ensure seamless interoperability in times of crisis. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Baker)