U.S. Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, load a simulated casualty during a hot load training exercise as a part of CENTAM Guardian 26 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 17, 2026. CG 26 is an annual, multinational exercise that brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States to ensure seamless interoperability in times of crisis. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003979
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-HP190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111655163
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|CHALATENANGO, SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct medical evacuation training during CENTAM Guardian 26, by SSG Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.