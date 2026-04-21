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    April 2026 124th in 124

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    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Heather Echols and Tech Sgt. Becca Bryant, Airman and Family Readiness Program office, deliver the April edition of 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, Idaho, April 2026.
    The update highlights Month of the Military Child, deployment support resources, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events, the wing’s A-10aversary, and key personnel achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 17:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1003973
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-YH478-3644
    Filename: DOD_111655096
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, April 2026 124th in 124, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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