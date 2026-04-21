Heather Echols and Tech Sgt. Becca Bryant, Airman and Family Readiness Program office, deliver the April edition of 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, Idaho, April 2026.
The update highlights Month of the Military Child, deployment support resources, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events, the wing’s A-10aversary, and key personnel achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 17:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003973
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-YH478-3644
|Filename:
|DOD_111655096
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, April 2026 124th in 124, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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