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    1st Radio Battalion hosts Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete the two-month Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March-May 2026. The RROC is an annual course that trains and evaluates radio reconnaissance Marines and service members from the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in developing advanced skills in signals intelligence, electronic warfare and reconnaissance skills over the course of several weeks. Participation in this course by allies underscores the importance of multilateral training opportunities to strengthen combined readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003966
    VIRIN: 260424-M-NF393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654946
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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