Mr. Dennis Cavanaugh, meteorologist from the National Weather Service Little Rock office, speaks about how to pick out a severe weather shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 6, 2026. With it being peak severe weather season, knowing how to pick out a severe weather shelter and where and when to take shelter is important and can help Airmen and their families prepare and stay up to date for weather alerts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1003961
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654875
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Severe Weather Preparation Actions PSA, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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