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    Severe Weather Preparation Actions PSA

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Dennis Cavanaugh, meteorologist from the National Weather Service Little Rock office, speaks about how to pick out a severe weather shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 6, 2026. With it being peak severe weather season, knowing how to pick out a severe weather shelter and where and when to take shelter is important and can help Airmen and their families prepare and stay up to date for weather alerts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003961
    VIRIN: 260424-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654875
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Severe Weather Preparation Actions PSA, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Team Little Rock
    19th Operations Support Squadron weather
    Herk Nation

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