Severe Weather Preparation Actions PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003961" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Dennis Cavanaugh, meteorologist from the National Weather Service Little Rock office, speaks about how to pick out a severe weather shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 6, 2026. With it being peak severe weather season, knowing how to pick out a severe weather shelter and where and when to take shelter is important and can help Airmen and their families prepare and stay up to date for weather alerts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)