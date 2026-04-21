Tyndall’s 325th MUNS advances combat capabilities through unique telemetry mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Munitions Squadron, conduct telemetry conversion maintenance on missiles at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. The conversions supported the Weapons System Evaluation Program – East and Combat Archer by enabling range safety testing and data collection used to evaluate weapons systems performance during exercises. The work enables evaluators to safely track live-fire missile performance, collect critical data and assess weapon system effectiveness for future combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)