U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Munitions Squadron, conduct telemetry conversion maintenance on missiles at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. The conversions supported the Weapons System Evaluation Program – East and Combat Archer by enabling range safety testing and data collection used to evaluate weapons systems performance during exercises. The work enables evaluators to safely track live-fire missile performance, collect critical data and assess weapon system effectiveness for future combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003960
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-RP050-7981
|Filename:
|DOD_111654871
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall’s 325th MUNS advances combat capabilities through unique telemetry mission, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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