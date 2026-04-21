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    Tyndall’s 325th MUNS advances combat capabilities through unique telemetry mission

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Munitions Squadron, conduct telemetry conversion maintenance on missiles at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. The conversions supported the Weapons System Evaluation Program – East and Combat Archer by enabling range safety testing and data collection used to evaluate weapons systems performance during exercises. The work enables evaluators to safely track live-fire missile performance, collect critical data and assess weapon system effectiveness for future combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003960
    VIRIN: 260313-F-RP050-7981
    Filename: DOD_111654871
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Tyndall’s 325th MUNS advances combat capabilities through unique telemetry mission, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th MUNS, Munitions Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Missile

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