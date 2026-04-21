(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Results: Laboratory Readiness at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    04.24.2026

    Video by Emily McCamy and Staff Sgt. Haylee Smith

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (April 24, 2026) — Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, conduct laboratory testing in support of patient care and operational readiness at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Laboratory professionals analyze samples, validate results and provide critical data that informs diagnosis, treatment and force health protection across the installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003958
    VIRIN: 260424-N-LY941-2000
    Filename: DOD_111654865
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Results: Laboratory Readiness at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy and SSG Haylee Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Laboratory
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    Lab Week 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video