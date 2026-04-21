GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (April 24, 2026) — Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, conduct laboratory testing in support of patient care and operational readiness at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Laboratory professionals analyze samples, validate results and provide critical data that informs diagnosis, treatment and force health protection across the installation.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003958
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-LY941-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_111654865
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Results: Laboratory Readiness at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy and SSG Haylee Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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