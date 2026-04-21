video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Special Operations Wing hosts a ceremony honoring the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage-rescue mission in 1980 that resulted in five Airmen and three Marines sacrificing their lives when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. The lessons learned led to the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mateo Garcia)