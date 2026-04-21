The 1st Special Operations Wing hosts a ceremony honoring the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage-rescue mission in 1980 that resulted in five Airmen and three Marines sacrificing their lives when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. The lessons learned led to the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mateo Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003955
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-RW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654819
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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