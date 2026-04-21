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    46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw

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    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman Mateo Garcia 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    The 1st Special Operations Wing hosts a ceremony honoring the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2026. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage-rescue mission in 1980 that resulted in five Airmen and three Marines sacrificing their lives when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. The lessons learned led to the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mateo Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003955
    VIRIN: 260424-F-RW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654819
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw, by Amn Mateo Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Eagle Claw

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