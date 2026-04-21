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    1st Dental Bn. conducts ADALEX 26.3

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in Authorized Dental Allowances List Exercise 26.3 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2026. ADALEX is held semiannually to qualify medical and dental personnel while building proficiency with expeditionary equipment and field operations in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003954
    VIRIN: 260424-M-TA747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654810
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 1st Dental Bn. conducts ADALEX 26.3, by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Pendleton, Sailors, 1stMLG, USMCNews, 1st Den. Bn., ADALEX

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