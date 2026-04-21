1st Dental Bn. conducts ADALEX 26.3

U.S. Sailors with 1st Dental Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in Authorized Dental Allowances List Exercise 26.3 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2026. ADALEX is held semiannually to qualify medical and dental personnel while building proficiency with expeditionary equipment and field operations in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003954
|VIRIN:
|260424-M-TA747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654810
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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