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    Sailors conduct Tier 4 TCCC Training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a tier four tactical combat casualty care course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2026. The purpose of Tier Four TCCC is to train service members as proficient combat paramedics, equipping them with the skills needed to provide prolonged advanced field care and treat patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003947
    VIRIN: 260423-M-TA747-2001
    Filename: DOD_111654577
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Sailors conduct Tier 4 TCCC Training, by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCCC
    Sailros
    1stMLG
    1st Med. Battalion
    USMCNes
    Camp Pendleton

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