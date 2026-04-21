Sailors conduct Tier 4 TCCC Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003947" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a tier four tactical combat casualty care course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2026. The purpose of Tier Four TCCC is to train service members as proficient combat paramedics, equipping them with the skills needed to provide prolonged advanced field care and treat patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)