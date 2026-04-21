Sailors conduct Tier 4 TCCC Training

U.S. Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a tier four tactical combat casualty care course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2026. The purpose of Tier Four TCCC is to train service members as proficient combat paramedics, equipping them with the skills needed to provide prolonged advanced field care and treat patients in combat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003947
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-TA747-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654577
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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