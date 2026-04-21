1st DSB and HMH-465 Marines conduct HST operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attach steel targets to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 (HMH-465), 3rd Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during helicopter support team training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2026. While executing HST training, Marines with 1st DSB improved proficiency securing cargo while coordinating with aircrew, conditioning themselves to safely prepare external lifts while operating in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mary Torres)