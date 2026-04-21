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    1st DSB and HMH-465 Marines conduct HST operations

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mary Torres  

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attach steel targets to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 (HMH-465), 3rd Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during helicopter support team training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2026. While executing HST training, Marines with 1st DSB improved proficiency securing cargo while coordinating with aircrew, conditioning themselves to safely prepare external lifts while operating in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003944
    VIRIN: 260422-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654482
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 1st DSB and HMH-465 Marines conduct HST operations, by Sgt Mary Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of War, USMCNews, 1st MLG, USNORTHCOM, HST, 1st DSB

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