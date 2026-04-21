1st DSB and HMH-465 Marines conduct HST operations

U.S. Marines with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, attach steel targets to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 (HMH-465), 3rd Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during helicopter support team training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2026. While executing HST training, Marines with 1st DSB improved proficiency securing cargo while coordinating with aircrew, conditioning themselves to safely prepare external lifts while operating in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mary Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003944
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-HP122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654482
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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