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    FLARNG conduct aerial firefighting

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment, conducted aerial firefighting in Levy County, FL, April 23, 2026. Soldiers utilized CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk capabilities to assist the Florida Forest Service in containing wildfires across Northern Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003943
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-RH401-3793
    Filename: DOD_111654457
    Length: 00:13:20
    Location: FLORIDA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, FLARNG conduct aerial firefighting, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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