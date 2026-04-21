Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment, conducted aerial firefighting in Levy County, FL, April 23, 2026. Soldiers utilized CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk capabilities to assist the Florida Forest Service in containing wildfires across Northern Florida.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003943
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-RH401-3793
|Filename:
|DOD_111654457
|Length:
|00:13:20
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FLARNG conduct aerial firefighting, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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