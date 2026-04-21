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    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    10th Mountain Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor for the 10th Mountain Division (LI), addresses competitors and spectators during an awards ceremony at the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy on Fort Drum, New York, April 24, 2026. The ceremony recognized the top-performing teams of the regional squad competition, with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) earning first place, followed by the 10th Mountain Division in second place and the 3rd Infantry Division in third place. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003941
    VIRIN: 260424-A-AO831-1566
    Filename: DOD_111654433
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026, by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Fort Drum
    101st Airborne Division
    10th Mountain Division
    Best Squad 2026

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