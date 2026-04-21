XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor for the 10th Mountain Division (LI), addresses competitors and spectators during an awards ceremony at the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy on Fort Drum, New York, April 24, 2026. The ceremony recognized the top-performing teams of the regional squad competition, with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) earning first place, followed by the 10th Mountain Division in second place and the 3rd Infantry Division in third place. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)