Ep. 17: Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, USO National Guardsman of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, currently deployed to Kadina Air Base, Japan was recently recognized as the USO National Guardsman of the Year 2026. In this podcast, he discusses his background and what he’s done to set himself apart to receive this award. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)