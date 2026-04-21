(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep. 17: Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, USO National Guardsman of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, currently deployed to Kadina Air Base, Japan was recently recognized as the USO National Guardsman of the Year 2026. In this podcast, he discusses his background and what he’s done to set himself apart to receive this award. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 14:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003932
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-JF518-1563
    Filename: DOD_111654318
    Length: 00:32:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 17: Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, USO National Guardsman of the Year, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video