U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, 140th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, currently deployed to Kadina Air Base, Japan was recently recognized as the USO National Guardsman of the Year 2026. In this podcast, he discusses his background and what he’s done to set himself apart to receive this award. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003932
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-JF518-1563
|Filename:
|DOD_111654318
|Length:
|00:32:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 17: Master Sgt. Jon Osterhout, USO National Guardsman of the Year, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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