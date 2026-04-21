Beyond the Uniform: CPT Sam Chelanga’s Boston Marathon Journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Sam Chelanga, a Psychological Operations officer assigned to the 7th Psychological Operations Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), competes as a professional athlete in the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2026. The video highlights Chelanga’s relentless determination and showcases his identity beyond the uniform, illustrating how his profound passion for running fuels his resilience and excellence both on the course and in his military service. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis)



Music Used:

0:36- 1:35

"The Travelling Symphony" by Savfk — Free download: breakingcopyright.com/song/savfk-the-travelling-symphony