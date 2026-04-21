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    Beyond the Uniform: CPT Sam Chelanga’s Boston Marathon Journey

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis and Capt. Rachel Deppen

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Capt. Sam Chelanga, a Psychological Operations officer assigned to the 7th Psychological Operations Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), competes as a professional athlete in the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2026. The video highlights Chelanga’s relentless determination and showcases his identity beyond the uniform, illustrating how his profound passion for running fuels his resilience and excellence both on the course and in his military service. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis)

    Music Used:
    0:36- 1:35
    "The Travelling Symphony" by Savfk — Free download: breakingcopyright.com/song/savfk-the-travelling-symphony

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003928
    VIRIN: 260420-A-SW237-4148
    Filename: DOD_111654279
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Beyond the Uniform: CPT Sam Chelanga’s Boston Marathon Journey, by SSG Gabriel Davis and CPT Rachel Deppen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Boston Marathon
    7th Psychological Operations Battalion

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