Similar to Duffer’s Drift, this training video set follows a new patrol leader in route to Iraq and his six vivid dreams about applying different counter-insurgency techniques.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2011
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003927
|VIRIN:
|110225-D-A0621-6333
|Filename:
|DOD_111654274
|Length:
|00:10:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Defense of Jisr Al Doreaa Dream 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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