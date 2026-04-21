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    The Defense of Jisr Al Doreaa Dream 4

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    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2011

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    Similar to Duffer’s Drift, this training video set follows a new patrol leader in route to Iraq and his six vivid dreams about applying different counter-insurgency techniques.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2011
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003925
    VIRIN: 110225-D-A0621-7267
    Filename: DOD_111654251
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: US

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    This work, The Defense of Jisr Al Doreaa Dream 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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