U.S. Army Capt. Samuel Chelanga, a Psychological Operations officer assigned to the 7th Psychological Operations Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), competes as a professional athlete in the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2026. The video highlights Chelanga’s relentless determination and showcases his identity beyond the uniform, illustrating how his profound passion for running fuels his resilience and excellence both on the course and in his military service. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis)
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|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003921
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-SW237-7821
|Filename:
|DOD_111654223
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Uniform: CPT Sam Chelanga’s Boston Marathon Journey, by SSG Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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