Beyond the Uniform: CPT Sam Chelanga’s Boston Marathon Journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003921" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Samuel Chelanga, a Psychological Operations officer assigned to the 7th Psychological Operations Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), competes as a professional athlete in the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2026. The video highlights Chelanga’s relentless determination and showcases his identity beyond the uniform, illustrating how his profound passion for running fuels his resilience and excellence both on the course and in his military service. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis)



Music Used:

0:35-1:17 | 1:50-2:56

Song: Titan

Composer: Scott Buckley

Website: https://youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb

License: Free To Use YouTube license youtube-free

Music powered by BreakingCopyright: https://breakingcopyright.com

3:17-3:27

Song: Leaving

Composer: AERØHEAD

Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoZbM1a4PKQ6haa2Ap4TSdg License: Creative Commons (BY-NC 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/ 3.0/

Music powered by BreakingCopyright: https://breakingcopyright.com

3:35-4:34

Song: The Travelling Symphony

Composer: Savfk

Website: https://youtube.com/savfkmusic

License: Creative Commons (BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Music powered by BreakingCopyright: https://breakingcopyright.com