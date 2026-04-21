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    Multidomain Battle

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    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This condensed visualization depicts a 'Multi-Domain Battle space" that provides a flexible means to present multiple dilemmas to an enemy and create temporary windows of localized control to seize, retain and exploit the initiative.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2017
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003919
    VIRIN: 170410-D-A0621-4369
    Filename: DOD_111654204
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multidomain Battle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OE
    Multi-Domain Battle
    T2COM G2

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