Multidomain Battle

This condensed visualization depicts a 'Multi-Domain Battle space" that provides a flexible means to present multiple dilemmas to an enemy and create temporary windows of localized control to seize, retain and exploit the initiative.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003919
|VIRIN:
|170410-D-A0621-4369
|Filename:
|DOD_111654204
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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