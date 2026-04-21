101st Troop Command Weapons zero B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command , Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct weapons qualification training at Camp Santiago, Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 24,2026. As part of basics warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez )