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    101st Troop Command Weapons zero B-Roll

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    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command , Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct weapons qualification training at Camp Santiago, Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 24,2026. As part of basics warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003915
    VIRIN: 260424-Z-US113-1001
    Filename: DOD_111654186
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Troop Command Weapons zero B-Roll, by SSG Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st Troop Command
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard

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