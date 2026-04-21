Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command , Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct weapons qualification training at Camp Santiago, Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 24,2026. As part of basics warrior task and drills, the Soldiers conducted the weapons qualification that requires them to engage targets in a variety of firing positions. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez )
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003915
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-US113-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111654186
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Troop Command Weapons zero B-Roll, by SSG Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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