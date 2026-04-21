U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Travis Air Force Base for the Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 23, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003909
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-QQ319-8594
|Filename:
|DOD_111653913
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunderbirds Arrive at Travis Air Force Base for Wings Over Solano, by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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