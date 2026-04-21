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    Thunderbirds Arrive at Travis Air Force Base for Wings Over Solano

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive at Travis Air Force Base for the Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 23, 2026. The two-day event will feature performances by the USAF Glider and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute teams. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003909
    VIRIN: 260423-F-QQ319-8594
    Filename: DOD_111653913
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Arrive at Travis Air Force Base for Wings Over Solano, by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Thunderbirds
    Freedom250

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