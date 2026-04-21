The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) is hosting their Southcentral Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio this week. The video features b-roll of cycling, archery, powerlifting and Rock to Recovery.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003904
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-OR487-2704
|Filename:
|DOD_111653807
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 CARE Event b-roll 23 Apr 2026, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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