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    AFW2 CARE Event b-roll 23 Apr 2026

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    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) is hosting their Southcentral Warrior CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio this week. The video features b-roll of cycling, archery, powerlifting and Rock to Recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003904
    VIRIN: 260423-O-OR487-2704
    Filename: DOD_111653807
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 CARE Event b-roll 23 Apr 2026, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFW2, CARE Event, Welcome Event, Resiliency, Adaptive Sports

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