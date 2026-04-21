National Guard Bureau Chief details Guard readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, describes the readiness and indispensable role of the National Guard to the Department of War's homeland defense and warfighting missions. (U.S. Army video edited by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)



Music Via Audio Network:

Save the Planet by Stuart Roslyn, Christopher Elmslie