National Guard Bureau Chief details Guard readiness

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, describes the readiness and indispensable role of the National Guard to the Department of War's homeland defense and warfighting missions. (U.S. Army video edited by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
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Save the Planet by Stuart Roslyn, Christopher Elmslie
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003898
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-TA175-5309
|Filename:
|DOD_111653704
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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