(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Bureau Chief details Guard readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, describes the readiness and indispensable role of the National Guard to the Department of War's homeland defense and warfighting missions. (U.S. Army video edited by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    Music Via Audio Network:
    Save the Planet by Stuart Roslyn, Christopher Elmslie

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003898
    VIRIN: 260423-A-TA175-5309
    Filename: DOD_111653704
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau Chief details Guard readiness, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Department of War
    National Guard
    DTH26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video