4th Marine Corps District Hosts Mini OCS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Officer Selection Officers and Officer Selection Assistants with 4th Marine Corps District host a Mini-Officer Candidate School at Richmond, Ky., April 17-19, 2026. With seven Recruiting Stations and more than 150 candidates in attendance, the mini-OCS provided applicants and candidates a glimpse into OCS by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)