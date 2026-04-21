4th Marine Corps District Hosts Mini OCS

U.S. Marine Corps Officer Selection Officers and Officer Selection Assistants with 4th Marine Corps District host a Mini-Officer Candidate School at Richmond, Ky., April 17-19, 2026. With seven Recruiting Stations and more than 150 candidates in attendance, the mini-OCS provided applicants and candidates a glimpse into OCS by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003892
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-AK947-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111653546
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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