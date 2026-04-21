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    4th Marine Corps District Hosts Mini OCS

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    RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Officer Selection Officers and Officer Selection Assistants with 4th Marine Corps District host a Mini-Officer Candidate School at Richmond, Ky., April 17-19, 2026. With seven Recruiting Stations and more than 150 candidates in attendance, the mini-OCS provided applicants and candidates a glimpse into OCS by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003892
    VIRIN: 260418-M-AK947-1001
    Filename: DOD_111653546
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, 4th Marine Corps District Hosts Mini OCS, by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    leadership reaction course
    MCRC
    4MCD
    sergeant instructor
    obstacle course

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