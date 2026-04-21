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    Army Advanced Manufacturing

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Lindsay Grant 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Advanced manufacturing is a foundational capability for continuous transformation across the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003891
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IK688-5005
    Filename: DOD_111653527
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Advanced Manufacturing, by Lindsay Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3D printing
    advanced manufacturing
    ArmyAdvancedManufacturing
    SUSDIB
    right to repair

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