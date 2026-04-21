U.S. Army Special Forces Qualificaton Course Graduation Ceremony - Donning the Green Beret

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-ROLL: The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Special Operations Center of Excellence, hosts the Special Forces Regimental First Formation graduation ceremony at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. In recognition of the 145 newly-minted Special Forces graduates, Lt. Col. Luke Self, the commander of 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), and guest speaker Adm. Frank M. Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, delivered remarks. Graduates completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection, the Special Forces Qualification Course in their occupational series, earning the coveted Green Beret.