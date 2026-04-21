U.S. Army Special Forces Qualificaton Course Graduation Ceremony - Donning the Green Beret

B-ROLL: The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Special Operations Center of Excellence, hosts the Special Forces Regimental First Formation graduation ceremony at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. In recognition of the 145 newly-minted Special Forces graduates, Lt. Col. Luke Self, the commander of 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), and guest speaker Adm. Frank M. Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, delivered remarks. Graduates completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection, the Special Forces Qualification Course in their occupational series, earning the coveted Green Beret.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003880
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-UL938-1666
|Filename:
|DOD_111653205
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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