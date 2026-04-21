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    U.S. Army Special Forces Qualificaton Course Graduation Ceremony - Donning the Green Beret

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    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella and Staff Sgt. Davon Allums

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    B-ROLL: The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Special Operations Center of Excellence, hosts the Special Forces Regimental First Formation graduation ceremony at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. In recognition of the 145 newly-minted Special Forces graduates, Lt. Col. Luke Self, the commander of 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), and guest speaker Adm. Frank M. Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, delivered remarks. Graduates completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection, the Special Forces Qualification Course in their occupational series, earning the coveted Green Beret.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003880
    VIRIN: 260423-A-UL938-1666
    Filename: DOD_111653205
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    USASOC
    USSOCOM
    Green Beret
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