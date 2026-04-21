21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in squads representing their brigades during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19–23, 2026. The competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to test their tactical proficiency, physical readiness, and teamwork across multiple events. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “The Epic Hybrid Trailer” by ViktorSE, licensed via Envato.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003863
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-PT551-9342
|Filename:
|DOD_111653122
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|DE
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