21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003863" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in squads representing their brigades during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19–23, 2026. The competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to test their tactical proficiency, physical readiness, and teamwork across multiple events. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



Music: “The Epic Hybrid Trailer” by ViktorSE, licensed via Envato.