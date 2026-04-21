(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in squads representing their brigades during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 19–23, 2026. The competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to test their tactical proficiency, physical readiness, and teamwork across multiple events. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “The Epic Hybrid Trailer” by ViktorSE, licensed via Envato.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003863
    VIRIN: 260423-A-PT551-9342
    Filename: DOD_111653122
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    Best Squad Competition 2026
    21st TSC BSC 2026
    21 Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video