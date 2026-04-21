Interview with Ken Kosakowski, U.S. Embassy Press Attaché, explains the significance of the U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Band tour after a performance, April 17, 2026, in Legnica, Poland. The Band’s mission in Poland supports U.S. European Command priorities through a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements, celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Reece Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003851
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-UC180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111653001
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|LEGNICA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Kenneth Kosakowski - USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour Poland, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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