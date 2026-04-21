(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Kenneth Kosakowski - USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEGNICA, POLAND

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with Ken Kosakowski, U.S. Embassy Press Attaché, explains the significance of the U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Band tour after a performance, April 17, 2026, in Legnica, Poland. The Band’s mission in Poland supports U.S. European Command priorities through a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements, celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Reece Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003851
    VIRIN: 260424-F-UC180-1001
    Filename: DOD_111653001
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: LEGNICA, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Kenneth Kosakowski - USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour Poland, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video