Interview: Kenneth Kosakowski - USAFE-AFAFRICA Band Tour Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Ken Kosakowski, U.S. Embassy Press Attaché, explains the significance of the U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Band tour after a performance, April 17, 2026, in Legnica, Poland. The Band’s mission in Poland supports U.S. European Command priorities through a series of strategic public diplomacy and community engagements, celebrating the enduring U.S.-Poland relationship and the 250th anniversary of the United States.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Reece Page)