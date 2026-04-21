Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Ayla Zook as the Navy’s 2026 Military Child of the Year during a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, April 23, 2026. Established in 1986, April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, honoring the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003850
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-PC065-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652965
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Navy Military Child of the Year Award Presentation, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.