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    2026 Navy Military Child of the Year Award Presentation

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Ayla Zook as the Navy’s 2026 Military Child of the Year during a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, April 23, 2026. Established in 1986, April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, honoring the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 08:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003850
    VIRIN: 260423-N-PC065-5001
    Filename: DOD_111652965
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Navy Military Child of the Year Award Presentation, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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