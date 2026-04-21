2026 Navy Military Child of the Year Award Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Ayla Zook as the Navy’s 2026 Military Child of the Year during a ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, April 23, 2026. Established in 1986, April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child, honoring the resilience, sacrifices, and unique experiences of children in military families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)