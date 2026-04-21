U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey's and KC-130J's work hand-in-hand with U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, or PJ's, assigned to the Personnel Recovery Task Force at Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to tackle the long operational distances faced when conducting rescue operations. Wherever forces are deployed, they stand ready to bring them home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003849
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-F4417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652941
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MV-22 Osprey's Support Personnel Recovery, by SrA Michelle Ferrari and SMSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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