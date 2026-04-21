MV-22 Osprey's Support Personnel Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003849" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey's and KC-130J's work hand-in-hand with U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, or PJ's, assigned to the Personnel Recovery Task Force at Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to tackle the long operational distances faced when conducting rescue operations. Wherever forces are deployed, they stand ready to bring them home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)