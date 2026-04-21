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    MV-22 Osprey's Support Personnel Recovery

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    DJIBOUTI

    04.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari and Senior Master Sgt. Michael Mason

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey's and KC-130J's work hand-in-hand with U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen, or PJ's, assigned to the Personnel Recovery Task Force at Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa to tackle the long operational distances faced when conducting rescue operations. Wherever forces are deployed, they stand ready to bring them home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003849
    VIRIN: 260423-F-F4417-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652941
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: DJ

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    This work, MV-22 Osprey's Support Personnel Recovery, by SrA Michelle Ferrari and SMSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Personnel Recovery Task Force

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