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    MoMC: Military children serve too

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Children of U.S. military members share their experiences in interviews during Month of the Military Child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The Month of the Military Child recognizes the unique challenges military-connected children face, including frequent relocations and family separations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 06:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003842
    VIRIN: 260421-F-EE292-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652853
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, MoMC: Military children serve too, by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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