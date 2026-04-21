MoMC: Military children serve too

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003842" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Children of U.S. military members share their experiences in interviews during Month of the Military Child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The Month of the Military Child recognizes the unique challenges military-connected children face, including frequent relocations and family separations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)