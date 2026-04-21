Children of U.S. military members share their experiences in interviews during Month of the Military Child at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The Month of the Military Child recognizes the unique challenges military-connected children face, including frequent relocations and family separations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 06:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003842
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-EE292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652853
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MoMC: Military children serve too, by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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