260416-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 16, 2026) AFN Naples news spot highlighting the 2026 Color Run For a Purpose 5K at NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1003831
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-EB640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652807
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples NewsSpot - Color Run For A Purpose 5K, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.