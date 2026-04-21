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    Bavaria Boots: 11B Infantryman Soldier Highlight Teaser

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    VILSECK, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment participates in training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers train in high-tempo scenarios that build lethality, readiness and teamwork while preparing to operate in complex combat environments. This video teaser highlights a day in the life of an 11B infantryman. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1003825
    VIRIN: 260424-A-EL796-6867
    Filename: DOD_111652790
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: VILSECK, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Bavaria Boots: 11B Infantryman Soldier Highlight Teaser, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #bavaria
    11B Infantryman
    #SoldierStory
    #Soldier
    #afn
    #Army

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