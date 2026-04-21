U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment participates in training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers train in high-tempo scenarios that build lethality, readiness and teamwork while preparing to operate in complex combat environments. This video teaser highlights a day in the life of an 11B infantryman. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Maxine Baen)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 04:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003825
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-EL796-6867
|Filename:
|DOD_111652790
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bavaria Boots: 11B Infantryman Soldier Highlight Teaser, by SSG Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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