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    Aviation Battalion Survival Training

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    "I believe it definitely should be required of us to be ready for any event, any scenario, that’s who we are in the Army." — Sgt. Jaden Evans, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducted permissive survival training April 23 with the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Tama Hills, Tokyo.

    Click to find out what happens when these Aviation Soldiers trade the flight line for the forest!

    #ArmyAviation #USAABJ #374OSS #SurvivalTraining #MissionReady #Blackhawk #JointTraining #DepartmentOfWar

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003818
    VIRIN: 260423-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652674
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TOKYO, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviation Battalion Survival Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Survival Training
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Japan
    Camp Zama

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