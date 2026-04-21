Aviation Battalion Survival Training

"I believe it definitely should be required of us to be ready for any event, any scenario, that’s who we are in the Army." — Sgt. Jaden Evans, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.
U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducted permissive survival training April 23 with the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Tama Hills, Tokyo.
Click to find out what happens when these Aviation Soldiers trade the flight line for the forest!
#ArmyAviation #USAABJ #374OSS #SurvivalTraining #MissionReady #Blackhawk #JointTraining #DepartmentOfWar
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 02:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003818
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652674
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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