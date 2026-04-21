Aviation Battalion Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"I believe it definitely should be required of us to be ready for any event, any scenario, that’s who we are in the Army." — Sgt. Jaden Evans, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.



U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducted permissive survival training April 23 with the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Tama Hills, Tokyo.



Click to find out what happens when these Aviation Soldiers trade the flight line for the forest!



#ArmyAviation #USAABJ #374OSS #SurvivalTraining #MissionReady #Blackhawk #JointTraining #DepartmentOfWar